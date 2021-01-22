Roof collapse at Happy Tails Dog Kennel inspires community to volunteer

Everything is back into place at Happy Tails. Volunteers offered labor, food and funding to remove damage and restore the roof.

When the roof at Happy Tails Dog Kennel on Aleknagik Lake Road in Dillingham collapsed a few days

before Christmas, owner Deanna Baier said the scene was surreal.

“The side that collapsed was the kennel side," Baier said. "Nobody got hurt. When the collapse happened I did have a couple of dogs but they were hanging out with me when it happened. When I went to put them away in their kennels, I saw the ceiling had collapsed. I’m counting that as one of my blessings.”

Baier reached out to her friends for help. And dozens of community members responded.

Tyler Romo is the director at the Dillingham Christian Youth Center. He also has experience with carpentry and renovation work. He used the Dillingham Trading Post on Facebook to find volunteers.

“Next thing I knew a bunch of people showed up," Romo said. "Some from the church community and some who loved and knew Deanna, and respected her. We cleared the snow real quick and with the extra energy, we cleared the whole roof off.”

With the help of residents and local companies like Bennett Enterprises and Big Foot, the roof restoration was finished in about a week. Baier said some who couldn’t show up in person provided resources, like food and donations for the new roof.

“I’m just heartfelt with all of the community support I’ve received and people volunteering their resources, their labor and well wishes," Baier said. "I cannot thank this community enough for coming out and helping. I’m in awe of people here and I’m very grateful.”

Baier says everything at Happy Tails is back in place. She also adds that the restoration effort inspired some residents to clear their own roofs, and others helped their neighbors and Elders in the community.

