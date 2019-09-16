Off to the races: Dillingham hosts cross country invitational

Schools from Port Alsworth, New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Koliganek and Bristol Bay Borough all traveled to Dillingham for the invitational.

It was a picture- perfect day for Dillingham’s first home cross country invitational of the season. Runners were greeted with clear, sunny skies for Saturday’s (9/14) race, which was rife with competition. Athletes from schools across Bristol Bay travelled to Dillingham - - from New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Port Alsworth, Koliganek, Twin Hills and Bristol Bay Borough.

Junior Malea Voran from Tanalian School in Port Alsworth took first place in the varsity girl’s 5000 meter race with a time of 22 minutes and 56 seconds. She was proud of her team, and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Ultimately I want to break 20 [minutes] but I just want to continue to push myself this season.”

Tanalian also took first place in the boys varsity 5k. Senior Coleson Voran finished with a time of 18 minutes and 24 seconds. Dillingham sophomore Demetrey Hoseth was 10 seconds behind Voran, taking second with a time of 18 minutes and 34 seconds. Hoseth was happy with his results.

“It was awesome. I’ve been pushing myself to get into the 18’s [minute] on this course and I finally did it. I thought that was pretty amazing.”

Dillingham coach Amanda Luiten was ecstatic with her team’s first 5000 meter race of the season. She says the runners went above and beyond their expectations.

“The racers could not have pulled off any stronger race than today. They’ve been really anxious for this, training hard and they were just ready. We had multiple PR’s, which is personal records for the cross country world. We could not be more proud of how these athletes performed today.”

For the girls middle school race, Dillingham’s Hailey Williams came in first with a time of 23 minutes and 19 seconds. Koliganek’s Ezra Panimariof took first place in the middle school boys race with a time of 19 minutes and 55 seconds.

The next high school invitational will be in Togiak at Twin Hills on Sept. 21. Head over to the KDLG Facebook to view more photos from the race. Results can be found below.

Girl's Middle School 5000 meters

1. Hailey Williams - 23:19 - Dillingham

2. Raliegh Moore - 25:19 - Bristol Bay Borough

3. Anne Moses - 26:05 - Koliganek

4. Kalin Clouse - 26:16 - Dillingham

5. Gisa Reigh - 26:29 - Dillingham

6. Karen Christopher - 28:16 - New Stuyahok

7. Annie Evans - 28:39 - Dillingham

8. Moriah Bindon - 29:26 - Bristol Bay Borough

9. Karisha Bartman - 31:56 - Manokotak

10. Makayla Andrew - 32:15 - New Stuyahok

11. Kaydence Moore - 32:16 - Bristol Bay Borough

12. Bella Young - 32:37 - Bristol Bay Borough

13. Brooke Phelps - 33:44 - Bristol Bay Borough

14. Olivia Harvilla - 33:47 - Bristol Bay Borough

15. Harley Mase - 33:47 - Bristol Bay Borough

16. Alyssa Walcott - 38:11 - New Stuyahok

17. Christine Washington - 38:53 - Bristol Bay Borough

18. Layla Hernandez - 50:42 - Twin Hills

Boys Middle School 5000 Meter

1. Ezra Panimariof - 19:55 - Koliganek

2. Graelin Chaney - 21:43 - Dillingham

3. Ty Kolbe - 22:04 - Dillingham

4. Edea Andrew - 22:35 - New Stuyahok

5. Asante Barnes - 23:57 - Koliganek

6. Daijah Bennet - 24:35 - Dillingham

7. Julian Trefon - 24:45 - Bristol Bay Borough

8. Taylor Nick - 25:21 - Manokotak

9. Malachi Fowler - 25:29 - Tanalian

10. Dominic Tweet - 25:34 - Dillingham

11. Evan Naketa - 29:48 - Dillingham

12. Alex Lundgren - 29:51 - Dillingham

13. Benjamin Nukwak-King - 31:09 - Manokotak

14. Nels Nukwak-King - 32:23 - Manokotak

15. Lewis Singly - 32:27 - Bristol Bay Borough

16. Chad Anderson - 32:51 - Bristol Bay Borough

Varsity Girls 5000 meter

1. Malea Voran - 22:56 - Tanalian

2. Ellah Wardell - 23:05 - Tanalian

3. Arriana Woods - 24:27 - Dillingham

4. Tanesa Gust - 25:42 - New Stuyahok

5. Ali Voran - 25:49 - Tanalian

6. Reagan Finkenbeiner - 25:50 - Dillingham

7. Jean Krause - 26:06 - Dillingham

8. Meadow Phelps - 27:10 - Bristol Bay Borough

9. Cheryl Blunka - 28:38 - New Stuyahok

10. Barbara Acovak - 28:45 - New Stuyahok

11. Katelyn Johnson - 29:04 - Tanilian

12. Shelby Nukwak-King - 29:41 - Manokotak

13. Kelsey Gust - 30:10 - New Stuyahok

14. Keoni Andrew - 31:54 - New Stuyahok

15. Kylie Clouse - 32:04 - Dillingham

16. Paris Johnson - 32:42 - Dillingham

17. Anuska Walcott - 32:54 - New Stuyahok

18. Abby Kvamme - 37:14 - Twin Hills

Varsity Boys 5000 Meter

1. Colesan Voran - 18:24 - Tanalian

2. Demetry Hoseth - 18:34 - Dillingham

3. Daniel Wardell - 19:07 - Tanalian

4. Zach Kolbe - 19:47 - Dillingham

5. Jacob Andrew - 20:27 - New Stuyahok

6. Philip Christopher - 20:45 - New Stuyahok

7. Ethan Jenkins - 20:35 - Dillingham

8. Thomas Tinker - 20:40 - Dillingham

9. Wyat Williams - 20:45 - Dillingham

10. Noah Sage - 20:48 - Dillingham

11. Pete Hill - 22:02 - Bristol Bay Borough

12. Uzziah Bindon - 22:05 - Bristol Bay Borough

13.Sonny Johnson - 22:12 - New Stuyahok

14. Maximus Gust - 22:33 - New Stuyahok

15. Mickia Walcott - 22:12 - New Stuyahok

16. Tommy Pleasent - 25:23 - Twin Hills

17. Travis Neketa - 25:28 - New Stuyahok

18. Nickolai Gust - 25:59 - New Stuyahok

19. Troy Bright - 26:29 - Koliganek

20. David Winters - 26:43 - Twin Hills

21. Erick Johnson - 27:25 - Koliganek

22. Braden Sisof - 28:59 - Dillingham

23. Oakley Brito - 36:02 - Dillingham

24. Jevron Sergie - 41:16 - Dillingham