Purchase finalized: PenAir now officially a part of Ravn Air Group

The air carrier that long served as Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof regions' primary service to Anchorage is now a part of Ravn Air Group.

PenAir is officially a part of Ravn. On Friday, the sale of PenAir’s assets to the company that owns Ravn Air Group was finalized. What Ravn is calling “new PenAir” has been reformed under the auspices of Ravn Air Group.

In a statement, Ravn president and CEO Dave Pflieger said, “This is a big win for Ravn Air Group, as well as for PenAir and all our team members, customers, and Alaska communities.”

According to Ravn, neither PenAir nor Ravn’s destinations or flight schedules has changed. Under frequently asked questions on Ravn’s website, the answer to, “will airfares increase?” is non-committal.

Ravn simply states, “Both PenAir and Ravn will continue to provide customers exceptional value.”

The sale comes after PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last August.

It was the largest air carrier in Southwest Alaska at the time. For decades, it was the primary, and often only, service to Anchorage from many Bristol Bay and Aleutian-Pribilof communities. The Seybert family has owned PenAir since 1955. According to Ravn, former PenAir CEO Danny Seybert’s employment was terminated earlier this month. It did not state the cause.

A snag in the transition caused concern in the community of St. Paul last week that flight service to could be interrupted until February. According Ravn, a solution has been found, and service to the remote Pribilof community will continue uninterrupted.

Related Content

Judge approves sale of PenAir's assets for $12.3 million

By Oct 5, 2018

The sale of PenAir’s assets to the same company that owns Ravn Air Group has been approved. At a hearing today in Anchorage, Judge Gary Spraker approved J. F. Lehman & Company’s bid to buy Peninsula Airway’s assets for $12.3 million . The attorney for the trustee overseeing the sale said that the buyer confirmed the deal will likely take between one and three months to finalize.

PenAir is a regional air carrier that serves primarily Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof region. It has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings since August 2017.

Company that owns Ravn bids highest for PenAir

By Oct 4, 2018
A bankruptcy judge will decide tomorrow whether to approve the purchase of Peninsula Airways assets for $12.3 million.

PenAir files for bankruptcy protection as CEO promises to refocus on Alaska routes

By Dave Bendinger & Laura Kraegel Aug 7, 2017
Following months of problems, Peninsula Airways cancelling service in Portland and Denver as it restructures financially. CEO Danny Seybert pledges to refocus on Bristol Bay, Aleutians routes.

St. Paul Island Secures Air Service Through Sunday

By Zoe Sobel Dec 21, 2018
Community leaders say they have found a short-term solution to a snag they feared could have disrupted their flight service to Anchorage until February.