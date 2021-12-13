Power restored to Nushagak Cooperative's service area after nearly a week of repairs

When a blizzard hit the region last Sunday, the heavy snow and high winds knocked out power, toppled trees and cut off phone service in the area. Another storm arrived Wednesday, hampering repair efforts.

People in Aleknagik finally got their power back on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook update from Nushagak Cooperative. Some residents hadn’t had power for nearly a week.

The cooperative’s line crew worked with the Bristol Bay Native Association’s forestry crew and volunteers to clear trees and repair damaged power lines.

The cooperative had initially estimated that power would be back on for the entire service area on Friday. But a high-voltage power line across Wood River went down, halting further progress. On Friday evening, the co-op said it had to make a repair on Hyak Island before it could restore power to Aleknagik’s north shore. After clearing more ice and trees on Saturday, all areas had power back by Saturday afternoon.

People who experience a power outage can call the cooperative at 907-842-5251 or 907-842-5555 after hours.

