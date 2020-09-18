Plane that made emergency landing in Naknek Lake to be recovered today

A commercial de Haviland Turbine Otter made an emergency landing Tuesday. Katmai National Park's superintendent said the pilot and passengers were unharmed.

A commercial de Haviland Turbine Otter made an emergency landing on Naknek Lake in the Katmai National Park on Tuesday. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Katmai National Park Superintendent Mark Sturm said the pilot and passengers were rescued by a nearby boat.

"It happened to be that another commercial operator in a vessel was on the lake in the vicinity of where the incident occurred and was on site within five minutes, and was able to take on the passengers and help secure the aircraft, and then bring the passengers to Brooks Camp," he said.

Sturm said the company plans to remove the plane via helicopter today and airlift it back to King Salmon, depending on the weather.

Contact the author at brian@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.