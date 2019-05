Students around Bristol Bay are about to start summer vacation. For seniors, it’s a significant time of year. They have celebrated prom and taken their finals. Now, they are graduating. Dillingham congratulated the 37 seniors Friday.

There’s a buzz in the air on graduation night. The gymnasium is filled with nerves and excitement as the students prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

Amber Halverson is getting ready to walk, and she is anxious for the ceremony.