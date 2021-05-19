Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to kids 12-15 in Bristol Bay

The health corporation followed federal regulators’ approval last week of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Joseph Roehl received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Dillingham's clinic. Feb. 13, 2021.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available to Bristol Bay residents ages 12 and older. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced that it was expanding its vaccine eligibility last week.

It followed federal regulators’ approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine administered three weeks apart. It is 95% effective against COVID-19.

In its announcement, the health corporation encouraged students, parents and school staff to get vaccinated.  

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available through BBAHC. Call your local health aide or 907-842-9591 to schedule a vaccine.

