PetSmart Employee Was In The Dog House

A man who was fired for bringing his dog to work worked at PetSmart in New Jersey. Store managers needed Eric Favetta to work a second shift overnight. He didn't want his 3-year-old dog Gizmo to be home alone, so he put Gizmo in the store's doggie daycare. PetSmart terminated Favetta for theft of service. Its a popular offering there at the store. On second thought, PetSmart offered him his job back.

