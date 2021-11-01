Open Line returns to KDLG's airwaves through December

Open Line is coming back to KDLG airwaves until the end of the year! The show’s first day will be Wednesday, Nov. 3. To continue Open Line after December, we will require continued funding. If we receive funding, we will then need folks in the community to apply to the host position.

We’re excited to welcome Kendra Kapotak back to the team as a seasonal host and announcer through the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, which is funding the host position as part of its seasonal employment program.

To continue Open Line after December, we will require continued funding. If we receive funding, we will then need folks in the community to apply to the host position.

Open Line’s last episode aired in 2019. The station stopped running the show due to staffing shortages; KDLG has just three full-time employees. Additionally, the state cut all funding to public broadcasting in 2019, and as a result KDLG lost a quarter of its total funding.

If you’re interested in volunteering at KDLG — or in a hosting position in the future, please let us know!

This is also made possible by listeners like you. Thank you all for your generous support over the years to help make this possible.

Contact the KDLG team at 907-842-2200.