Officials say Dillingham landfill shop a "total loss" after fire

The landfill shop building caught fire sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the City of Dillingham. The police and fire departments are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Dillingham police and fire departments continue to investigate the cause of a fire at the city landfill.

The City of Dillingham said in a news release that the landfill shop building caught fire sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The city said landfill employees arrived to work Monday to find a “smokey, smoldering shop.” No injuries were reported.

The building as well as equipment inside — including a Bobcat skid-steer loader, a truck and a four-wheeler — are considered a total loss.

The city didn’t immediately have an estimated cost of the damage. City officials say an insurance adjuster will assess the damage and provide an estimate, although the city didn’t know when that would be.

Authorities do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

The landfill was closed Monday. It reopens Tuesday during regular hours, from noon to 6 p.m.

