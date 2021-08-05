Nushagak's caribou hunt is limited for the 2021-2022 season

The Nushagak caribou hunting season is open for the 2021-2022 season, but harvest opportunities are limited.

There will be a limited harvest for the Nushagak caribou hunting season.

The population of the Nushagak caribou herd is estimated at 287. The Nushagak Peninsula Caribou Planning Committee determined that given this number, eight total caribou are available for harvest.

Four hunting permits will go to the Manokotak Village Council, and the Dillingham and Aleknagik Village Councils will receive two permits each. Permits will then be distributed by the tribal councils.

The hunting period opened August 1 at 12 a.m., and closes April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

Open hunting units consist of the Nushagak Peninsula south of the Igushik River, Tuklung River, and Tuklung Hills, west of Tvativak Bay. Successful hunters are required to report their harvest within five days.

Federal managers suggest hunters should also review the permit conditions before heading out, as some portions of the units remain closed to caribou hunting.

For questions, contact refuge manager Kenton Moos at 907-842-1063.