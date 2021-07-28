Nine COVID-19 cases reported in Dillingham area since mid-July, according to state

One case was reported in the City of Dillingham, and eight were reported in unspecified communities, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

Nine cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Dillingham Census Area since mid-July, according to the state’s COVID-19 case dashboard.

That includes one case in the City of Dillingham, which was reported on July 16. Another case reported that day was in an unspecified community.

Seven cases were reported in unspecified communities last week -- three on July 17, three more on Wednesday, and another case on Saturday.

Much of the state has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, which health officials attribute to the highly infectious delta variant primarily infecting unvaccinated people. State health officials urge everyone who is able to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In mid-July, the City of Dillingham rolled back its testing, mask and quarantine requirements in favor of recommendations. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation dismantled its incident management team in June, and the city closed its emergency operations center at the start of the month.

The Dillingham Public Health Center will hold a vaccine clinic for teens aged 12 and up this afternoon. Anyone can contact the center to get vaccinated -- call 907-842-5981.

People in Dillingham can get tested for COVID-19 and receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Capstone Clinic, located downtown at the Tribal building next to the library.

You can call Capstone at 907-538-4711. The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday – Friday.

In other communities, contact your local health clinic for testing and vaccine information.

Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.