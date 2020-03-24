New Stuyahok, Newhalen restrict travel to protect against coronavirus

The announcements from New Stuyahok and Newhalen come a day after Koliganek enacted travel restrictions and issued guidelines for use of public facilities.

Newhalen and New Stuyahok have suspended travel to non-community members until further notice, in an effort to protect against the coronavirus. Both villages have also banned loitering at public facilities, encouraging residents to conduct business and leave as quickly as possible.

The City of Newhalen and the Newhalen Village Council issued a joint statement announcing that there will be no travel in and out of the village until May 1. The ban goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. This decision came after the tribe and city met today to discuss concerns and measures against COVID-19. Residents returning home will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. If the village doesn't see a case within three weeks, it could modify the restrictions. Air taxis will work with the city and tribe to screen essential personnel coming to the village who are exempt from the ban, like maintenance workers for the sewer, water and electricity systems.

The statement also lists Nilavena Clinic providers as essential, saying that they will need to get medical supplies in and out of the Newhalen-Iliamna area. However, those medical providers will need to complete a two-week quarantine before traveling to the community.

The New Stuyahok Traditional Council announced a similar travel ban today. Those in the village should only leave in the case of a medical emergency, and all residents traveling back to the community are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. That means that members their households will have to self-quarantine as well. In an announcement, the tribe encouraged all residents not to visit other homes and to stay away from large gatherings.

If New Stuyahok sees a case of COVID-19, the tribe says, all public facilities will be closed.

