Naknek third highest valued port in the US in 2017

The Port of Bristol Bay in Naknek brought in $154 million in 2017. That's 42 percent more money than it made in 2016.

The Port of Bristol Bay in Naknek was the country’s third most valuable port in 2017, according to an annual National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released today. It brought in $154 million, which is up 42 percent from 2016.

Alaska Peninsula ports ranked fifth most valuable, hauling in $112 million, an increase from $85 million in 2016.

Other Bristol Bay ports brought in less money in 2017 than the previous year. According to NOAA, they brought in $64 million last year compared to $76 million in 2016.

Dutch Harbor was the second most valuable port in the United States in 2017. In terms of quantity, however, Dutch Harbor brought in the most pounds of seafood in the country for the 21st year running. Dutch Harbor fishermen landed 769 million pounds.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.