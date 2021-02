Brelsford talks about Februrary's spike in COVID-19 cases in Dillingham, shares city approach.

Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford joined KDLG this week for another edition of the Manager’s Corner, after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Dillingham proper. Brelsford shares a two-prong plan to address the new cases and shares a message for community members.

