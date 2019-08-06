Man injured in shooting at Igushik Beach

Twenty-five year-old Theodore Borbridge was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday for an alleged shooting at the Igushik beach.

According to a police report, the alleged victim was transported to Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham to receive medical treatment for serious injuries. The report says the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle.

Borbridge was remanded to the Dillingham Correctional Center on one count of assault in the first degree. He was set to no bail.

You can contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.