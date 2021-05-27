Katmai National Park to open Brooks Camp Campground at half capacity

Brooks Camp Campground in the Katmai National Park will open to 30 people this summer starting on June 1. According to the announcement, park officials are working with federal, state and local health authorities to monitor COVID-19 to try to increase access to the campgrounds throughout the summer.

The camp is near the popular bear viewing site of Brooks Falls. The park made the announcement this week to comply with federal guidelines for vaccinated individuals. According to the announcement, masks will only be required for those who are not vaccinated indoors, on platforms, walkways and places where social distancing is not possible.

The camp will allow up to 20 people at each of its viewing platforms: Brooks Falls; Treehouse and Riffles on the Brooks River. The campground contains three covered cooking shelters that can be used by one group at a time. Group sizes are capped at six people. Cooking, eating and drinking will be limited to the shelters. The same requirements are in effect for food and gear caches.

According to the announcement, park officials are working with federal, state and local health authorities to monitor COVID-19 to try to increase access to the campgrounds throughout the summer. Additional camping permits will be open to the public June 4 at 8:00 a.m.

