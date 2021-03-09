Internet back up after system-wide outage in Nushagak Co-op service area

Update: As of 4:04 p.m. the internet is back up and running, according to an update from Nushagak Cooperative.





Update: As of 4:04 p.m. the internet is back up and running, according to an update from Nushagak Cooperative. If your internet is still down, the co-op asks that you call customer service at 842-5251 to submit a trouble ticket.

The internet was out around Dillingham, Aleknagik and Clark’s Point from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Nushagak Cooperative says the system-wide outage began around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, caused by issues with equipment on the Muklung Mountain.

“Well we know that the mountaintop repeater site at Muklung Mountain has stopped transmitting," said Bob Himschoot, Nushagak’s CEO and general manager. "We suspect that it’s a generator-slash-power-related issue, but we are working on getting people on site.”

Himschoot also volunteers on KDLG’s program advisory board.

No local helicopters were available Monday, so Nushagak’s technicians rode snowmachines to the Muklung site and worked to troubleshoot the equipment, which includes a tower, a satellite and a generator. The internet was back up and running as of 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday. If your internet is still down, the co-op asks that you call customer service at 842-5251 to submit a trouble ticket.

