'I felt like I needed it;" Dillingham athletes say this year's NYO Games more important than ever

Dillingham athletes kicked off the Native Youth Olympics last Saturday. This is the second year that the games are virtual. Athletes and coaches say the competition this year was more important than ever.

This spring, Dillingham Sophomore Cadence Dray decided to join the NYO Games for the first time in years.

“I felt like I needed it, you know, just to get into the gym more often and not be isolated,” she said.

Dray’s first events are the Alaskan High Kick and the Scissor Broad Jump – a series of jumps that was traditionally used to practice balance when jumping on ice floes. Dray said the pandemic has changed how they practice and compete, but she’s still happy to participate.

“It’s pretty different, but it’s pretty good to go in the gym and kick and jump.”

Normally, teams of athletes from around the state travel to Anchorage to compete in the Native Youth Olympics. But pandemic restrictions mean the games are virtual for the second year in a row.

The NYO Games are based on traditional contests to test and hone survival skills. Central to the tradition is the idea that athletes support their teammates and the other teams as well.

Coach Amanda Luiten said that NYO offers students a different approach to competition and sportsmanship.

“While someone’s competing next to someone, they’re also encouraging them and helping them at the same time and boost themselves up,” she said.

The Dillingham team started practice in early March, but Luiten says competing at home without athletes from other communities is tough.

“A big thing with NYO is getting to know so many people across Alaska and other teams, and they’re not getting that this year," said Coach Luiten. "It’s just a whole community that usually comes together. So now we’re coming together virtual. But it’s not easy for them.”

Braxton Peters is in eighth grade. It’s his first year to compete in NYO, and he said the cultural history of the games sets them apart from other sports.

“It’s fun doing practice with all the other people," said Peters. "I like how it’s about how Natives here used to do stuff in the past.”

The first event was the Alaskan High Kick. Athletes need both balance and strength because the ball is raised higher each round. Athletes crouch down and balance on one foot while they hold their other foot. They then lean back and swiftly jump and kick with the foot they're balancing on, aiming at a suspended sealskin ball.

There are ten events in the senior games. Eighth grader Hailey Carty competes in all of them. Her favorite is the one-foot high kick, but she was nervous for Wrist Carry.

“I kinda do both, but today I’m getting carried or hanging," Carty said.

Two people hold the ends of a stick and run while a third person hangs from their wrist and holds their feet and legs off the ground.

Students wore masks while they competed and only athletes, coaches, and volunteers were allowed in the gym. Carty said some things haven’t changed.

“I do it every year," she said. "I understand it’s a little different, but I still wanted to be part of the team and still be able to get practice in and watch myself improve and watch other people improve I guess.”

A lot of kids agreed – that being part of the team and spending time with their fellow athletes was important. Junior Demetry Hoseth was one student who shared the sentiment.

“It’s really good hanging out with the teammates and everything," said Hoseth. "Especially what’s going on this year. Everyone’s really positive and it’s really good to be around friends again.”

Changes to school and social life for students this year meant that opportunities to get together and work as a team are all the more valuable. Senior Virginia Rokue has competed in NYO since sixth grade, and this is her last year.

“I think it’s kind of a unique experience," said Rokue. "We’re used to going to state around this time in Anchorage and having home meets and now we can’t really do that. But we’re making the most of it.”

Coach Luiten said the kids have persevered through the challenges.

“We’re still a team, we’re still working together, and they’re just resilient," said the coach. "They’re so resilient. And although that’s a lot of positives, they’ve just overcome that big challenge, and quickly, too. Within just a month they’re finding new ways to still keep going.”

Dillingham’s final games are on April 10. The two-foot high kick was April 6, and the one arm reach and kneel jump are on April 7. The one-foot high kick, toe kick, and seal hop take place April 10. The awards will be given virtually on April 16, 23, and 30.

Videos of the events can be viewed on the team’s Wolverine Facebook page.