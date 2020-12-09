GCI to launch 4G LTE service in Dillingham, faster speeds in three more communities

To launch 4G LTE service around Dillingham, GCI is upgrading five towers in the area. It also plans to bring faster speeds to Aleknagik, Manokotak and Clark’s Point.

GCI is preparing to launch 4G LTE service around Dillingham. To do so, the wireless company is upgrading five towers in the area.

Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside, said the company has finished two sites so far.

“I think the folks are noticing changes from the downtown site that we turned up recently," she said. "And also we just turned up the Kanakanak site, which I believe is out near the hospital. So folks should notice better voice quality and data speeds in those areas.”

Handyside said GCI crewmembers have been working on equipment and installing new software to improve the network at each site. She says that as the company finishes more sites, service will improve across Dillingham.

“We turn the sites up one by one," Handyside said. "But then as more sites come up we are able to optimize the traffic among all of the sites. So as more sites come on, our traffic and ability to provide connectivity becomes that much more efficient. So people should continue to see speeds and services improve.”

GCI also plans to bring faster speeds to Aleknagik, Manokotak and Clark’s Point. Handyside says the company doesn’t know when the project will be finished. But she expects the work to be complete sometime next year.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200