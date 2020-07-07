FV Knot Crazy sank in Nushagak Bay on Sunday

No injuries were reported, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is investigating the situation.

The F/V Knot Crazy sank Sunday night in the Flounder Flats area of the Nushagak Bay. Coast Guard Petty Officer Nate Littlejohn told KDLG that Alaska Wildlife Troopers recovered the vessel Tuesday afternoon. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Coast Guard was notified of the accident Monday morning and is currently investigating the situation. It is also checking for any “potential pollution impacts.” Littlejohn says as of Tuesday afternoon, there were no reports of visible gasoline or “sheening” on the surface of the water.

