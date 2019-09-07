Fresh Air Weekend: Janet Mock On 'Pose'; Elvis' Guitarist James Burton

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

On 'Pose,' Janet Mock Tells The Stories She Craved As A Young Trans Person: As a writer, director and producer of the TV series about the underground ballroom community in 1980s New York, she says the work sometimes makes her tear up.

Katrina Destroyed 'The Yellow House' — But Inequality Eroded Its Foundation: Sarah M. Broom's extraordinary memoir about the New Orleans home she grew up in describes decades of life lived — as well as the systemic racism that ultimately contributed to the house's destruction.

Elvis' Guitarist James Burton: 'I Went Professional When I Was 14': Burton played in Ricky Nelson's band, and has been on hundreds of recordings, including those by Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash. You can hear him on the new box set, Elvis: Live 1969.

