Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Cherry Jones; Miscalculations In The CIA's Early Years

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actor Cherry Jones On Her Journey From Theater To 'Succession' Media Mogul: The Emmy and Tony award-winning actor talks about growing up gay in Tennessee, losing theater friends during the AIDS epidemic and playing the head of a family-owned media group on Succession.

'Women Make Film' Shines A Long Overdue Spotlight On Female Filmmakers: TCM's ambitious 14-hour series showcases the work of female filmmakers from around the globe, and provides hundreds of examples of both artistic and technical achievement.

'The Quiet Americans' Examines Tragic Miscalculations In The CIA's Formative Years: In a new book, author Scott Anderson chronicles the formative years of America's spy agency by focusing on four soldiers who became intelligence agents after World War II.

