Five COVID-19 cases in Dillingham area from Sunday to Tuesday

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dillingham area between Sunday and Tuesday. That’s according to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, which announced the cases Wednesday evening.

One of the people who tested positive is a Dillingham resident. That case is travel-related. The four others are residents of another community. They were close contacts of a previous case. All household members have been notified and are in quarantine.

BBAHC also said that it is working on a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

In Dillingham, testing is available from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Capstone clinic by the Dillingham airport. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms can get tested at the hospital. To schedule a screening, call 907-842-9440.

