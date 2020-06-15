Fishing during a pandemic: a community discussion on rules and regulations in the 2020 season

An hour-long program on state Mandate 17 and local ordinances in the Bristol Bay Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough and City of Dillingham.

This month, KDLG aired an hour-long program on state Mandate 17 and local ordinances in the Bristol Bay Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough and City of Dillingham. State and local officials called in to discuss these topics, and addressed questions submitted by fishermen and community members.

The program was hosted by Kristina Andrew from the Bristol Bay Native Association, Gabe Dunham from the Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program, and Walter Reynolds from the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation.

Listen to the full program here: