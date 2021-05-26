Fire crews are working to contain a 600 acre wildfire near Pilot Point

A crew of 33 smokejumpers and wildland firefighters from the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew have contained 50% of the fire. All imediate threats have been maintained by the fire crews.

A 600 acre wildfire is burning near the village Pilot Point. A crew of 33 smokejumpers and wildland firefighters from the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew have contained 50% of the fire.

The fire was reported Monday after 1:00 p.m. and started at the local landfill before it reached the tundra. Winds at 20 mph made it difficult for residents to control it and then contacted the Division of Forestry.

Tim Mowry with the Division of Forestry says the fire is about two miles north of the village and all immediate threats have been maintained by the fire crew.

“But there could still be smoke impacts to the airport which could potentially close the airport," Mowry said. "But they developed a plan to secure the East and Northeast sides of the fire with indirect line. That’s what the Pioneer Creek will be doing. They’re working from an ATV trail to a large lake to trying to put in a line to stop the fire if it got that far.”

Smokejumpers kept the fire from reaching the airstrip and wooden electric power poles. A helicopter will dump water on the ground to assist firefighters later today (5/26). Crews expect to fully contain the fire by Thursday of Friday.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200