Fire contained at the construction camp across from the senior center

The fire started Firday (9/6) afternoon and was contained within one hour upon arrival. There are no injuries. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A fire broke out at the abandoned construction camp across from the senior center this afternoon (9/6). Roughly 10 firefighters arrived on scene to combat the blaze.

EMS coordinator Braden Tinker said the fire was too strong when they arrived. It may have been burning for five to ten minutes when they received a call.

“Initially paged out as a structure fire at K Camp," Tinker said. "Fire and

smoke showing. Pulled lines and started attacking the fire with the power still live. And then we had to stop – cease – until the power was out.”

The fire was contained around an hour after the responders arrived. Tinker

says the cause of the fire is unknown.

“As far as we know it was not occupied," he said. "Kind of a squatter situation, several people in and out of it. Possibly camping in there during the night when it gets cold. So they could of used any means of heat. That could have been the cause.”

Crew members are hosing down the two structures. The department will investigate the cause of the fire once that is complete. There are no reported injuries.