Fifteen people test positive for COVID-19 in Dillingham area, Lake and Peninsula Borough last week

27 minutes ago

Ten of the cases were reported in three communities around Dillingham, though not in Dillingham proper. Five travel-related cases were reported in the Lake and Peninsula area. 

Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. Jan. 11, 2021.
Credit Brian Venua/KDLG

Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay region last week between Jan. 11 - 14. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases on Friday

 

In the last 30 days, the state has reported 44 cases around Dillingham and 17 cases in the Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs.

The health corporation has started to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and members of the public in Dillingham, and it says a bigger rollout is in process. It urges residents to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing masks.

 

covid-19
vaccines

More than 300 people turn out for Dillingham's COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Jan 15, 2021
Izzy Ross/KDLG

Elders, essential workers, and high-risk candidates received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, and Dillingham's next clinic will take place in February. There will also be vaccination clinics in communities around the region in the coming weeks.