Feel Better Friday for March 5, 2021: Mental health and wellness

Tiffany and Amber Webb talk about mental health and wellness, and give tips on how to stay balanced and connected.

Today on Feel Better Friday, we focus on mental health – during the pandemic, and in general. We talk to Tiffany and Amber Webb, two health care workers based in Dillingham.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month! Next week we focus on brain injuries with Brian Landrum, executive director of the Alaska Brain Injury Network. Send your questions to grants@alaskabraininjury.net .

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month! Next week we focus on brain injuries with Brian Landrum, executive director of the Alaska Brain Injury Network.

The doc will be the only one to see the emails, and you’ll remain anonymous.

About the show:

Feel Better Friday is a weekly show that airs on KDLG 670AM after the noon newscast on Friday. In each episode, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about a different topic related to health and wellness, driven by listener questions.

We want the show to center on topics and discussions that Bristol Bay listeners want to hear

