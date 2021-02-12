Feel Better Friday for Feb. 12, 2021: Sexually Transmitted Infections

This Friday, we debut a new weekly segment in which we talk about a specific topic related to health and wellness. And we want to hear from you!

Valentine’s Day is Sunday. In honor of that holiday, KDLG's Izzy Ross talked to Dr. Cathy Hyndman about sexually transmitted infections — everything from bacterial vaginosis to HPV. Listen here:

Next week’s topic is winter skin care — and we want to hear from you! You can email in your questions about the week’s topic and suggestions for future topics to doc@kdlg.org and Dr. Hyndman will answer them on the show.

Please get your questions in by Tuesday evening. The doc will be the only one to see the emails, and you’ll remain anonymous.

About the show:

Feel Better Friday is a weekly show that airs on KDLG 670AM after the noon newscast on Friday. In each episode, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about a different topic related to health and wellness, driven by listener questions.

We want the show to center on topics and discussions that Bristol Bay listeners want to hear, so please email suggestions to doc@kdlg.org or isabelle@kdlg.org.

About Dr. Hyndman:

Dr. Hyndman was raised in northern Ohio and graduated from Moravian College and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Following a family practice residency at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV, she joined a private practice in Lewisburg, WV, where she practiced for ten years. A vacation to Alaska in 1999 led to a decision to move to Dillingham, where she practiced at Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation for twenty years. Now retired to a small farm in Ronceverte, WV, she is enjoying the company of her husband and learning to learn to use chain saws, brush hogs, and other power tools.



