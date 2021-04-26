Feel Better Friday for April 23: Joints and tendons

We talk about how you can strengthen your tendons and joints ahead of the fishing season.

The fish will soon return to Bristol Bay, and the fishers to the water!

Fishing brings with it hours of repetitive motion that can strain joints and tendons. Today on Feel Better Friday, Dr. Cathy Hyndman gives us tips for staying spry on the boat and by looking out for your knees and carpal tunnels in a variety of circumstances. We also have advice on joint pain for all us non-fishermen out there.

About the show:

Feel Better Friday is a weekly show that airs on KDLG 670AM after the noon newscast on Friday. In each episode, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about a different topic related to health and wellness, driven by listener questions.

We want the show to center on topics and discussions that Bristol Bay listeners want to hear, so please email suggestions to doc@kdlg.org or isabelle@kdlg.org.

