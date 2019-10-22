Eleven schools compete at Spikefest in Dillingham

The 2019 Spikefest took place in Dillingham over the weekend. It was the last home game for the Wolverines.

Elelven teams from around the state played a total of 22 games in the 2019 Spikefest, starting late on Thursday. King Cove took first place in the tournament. Dillingham Varsity took second, Bethel Varsity was third and Aleknagik took fourth. Jalaya Daurte of King Cove was the Tournament MVP.

The Togiak Huskies, Manokotak Lynx, Bethel JV Warriors, Dillingham JV Wolverines, and the Sand Point Eagles also competed.

The All Tourney Team included Bristol Bay Borough's Meadow Phelps, Alessandra Bavilla and Elle Hink of Dillingham, Jesse Jones of Togiak, Elaina Mack of King Cove, Arianna Wilson of Sand Point, Marki Tinker of Aleknagik, Anuska Walcott of New Stuyahok, and Audri Goodwine of Bethel Varsity.

Goodwine also won the award for best hitter. The best setter was Ava Lieb of Bethel. New Stuyahok's Kyla Andrew was awarded best passer. The best server was Misty Paul, also from New Stuyahok.

Finally, King Cove Coach Gary Lamar got his 500th career volleyball win as a coach. His career spans Texas and Alaska.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200