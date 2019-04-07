Ekwok man arrested on suspicion of possessing over $2,000 of heroin

Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham confiscated 2.3 grams of heroin hidden in the false bottom of a gum container.

On April 3, Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham confiscated 2.3 grams of heroin from 31-year-old Gust Romie. Earlier that day, troopers had received information that the Ekwok man was allegedly receiving a package that contained drugs on a Lake Clark Air flight to Dillingham.

They contacted him at the runway in Dillingham and searched a box he had received. Romie told troopers it contained clothes and DVDs. But troopers found two rocks of what later tested positive for heroin hidden in the false bottom of a container of gum. The street value for 2.3 grams of heroin is estimated at over $2,000, according to Alaska State Troopers in Dillingham.

When troopers searched Romie, they also found a digital scale and a container that contained drug paraphernalia.

Romie faces the felony charge of misconduct involving a controlled substance and the misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release. At his arraignment in Dillingham on April 4, bail was set at $2,500.

