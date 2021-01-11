The health corporation said “some” of the cases are suspected community spread, which means that the source of infection is unknown. Others are close contacts of a person who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in one Dillingham area community last week between January 4 – 7, Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced on Friday. The health care provider didn’t specify which community, though they confirmed the cases are not in Dillingham.

The health corporation said “some” of the cases are suspected community spread, which means that the source of infection is unknown. Others are close contacts of a person who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

There has been a spike in cases in the Dillingham area since mid-December. The state reported 41 cases and one hospitalization in the last 30 days.

The health corporation is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in Dillingham, and it says a bigger rollout is in process. It urges residents to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing masks.

