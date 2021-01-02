Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dillingham area last week

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation reported the cases between December 28 - 30 in four communities, including the City of Dillingham.

Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in and around Dillingham last week. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation says one of the cases was in the City of Dillingham, while the others were in three communities in the census area. The cases were reported between December 28 - 30 in four communities.

Two of the people tested positive after traveling outside the region. One is a resident of Dillingham, and the other is from another community in the area. The other 16 cases were close contacts of people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.

The newest batch of cases marks a significant increase in new cases in the region. Last week the state reported just five cases in the Bristol Bay area -- four in the Dillingham area and one in the Lake and Peninsula plus Bristol Bay Boroughs.

In Dillingham, testing is available from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Capstone clinic by the Dillingham airport. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms can get tested at the hospital. To schedule a screening, call 907-842-9440.

