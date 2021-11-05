Dillingham's search for a permanent city manager continues

Robert Mawson, the council's first-choice candidate, withdrew his application, citing family reasons. The city started recruiting for the position in December 2020 after former Manager Tod Larson resigned to address medical needs.

The search for Dillingham’s permanent city manager continues.

According to a news release from the city, the council's first-choice candidate, Robert Mawson, withdrew his application, citing family reasons.

Mawson and the other candidate, Bill Vajda, were both considered for the job and traveled to Dillingham at the end of October to meet with community members and the city council.

Mayor Alice Ruby said in an email Friday, “While City Council was impressed with Vajda’s experience and skills, after considerable consideration, determined that they would continue the search for additional candidates.”

According to the news release, City Clerk Lori Goodell will fill in as interim manager until the city can negotiate a six-month contract with another interim manager. The city’s current interim manager, Chris Hladick, will fill in “as needed.” Hladick’s contract ends this month.

“The City is anxious to find a candidate that has the skills and experience necessary and who also connects with the community in general," Mayor Ruby said Friday. “We’re also very fortunate that we have been able to attract some really good people to help us out as interim city manager.”

Ruby also thanked the city’s current staff for their efforts to provide city services to the community.

Dillingham’s city manager will make $130,000 a year or more, depending on experience, plus benefits. The city started recruiting for the position in December 2020 after former Manager Tod Larson resigned to address medical needs.

