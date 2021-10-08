Dillingham's local election results for 2021 are now official

The Dillingham Canvassing Committee counted 68 absentee, special needs and question ballots Thursday, Oct. 7. Only two votes seperate challenger Perry Abrams and incumbent Gregg Marxmiller for Seat F. Abrams currently leads Marxmiller.

The official results from Dillingham’s Local Election 2021 are in -- and one race is really close!

The Dillingham Canvassing Committee counted 68 absentee, special needs and question ballots Thursday, Oct. 7.

In the City Council race, only *two* votes put challenger Perry Abrams ahead of incumbent Gregg Marxmiller. Abrams received 23 more votes Thursday, pushing his total to 246 votes. Marxmiller has 244 votes. That’s a 46- vote increase for him. One additional write-in vote was tallied Thursday to put that total to three.

Incumbent Alice Ruby won the mayoral race, gaining 37 more votes to bring her total to 266 votes. Steven Carriere gained 25 votes and trails Ruby with 190 votes. Tracy Hightower received five more votes and came in third with 39 votes.

Kaleb Westfall ran unopposed for City Council Seat E and received 34 more votes to push his total to 308. A write-in candidate received 12 more votes to put that total at 77.

For School Board Seat E, challenger Jon Clouse won the race against incumbent Bernina Venua. Clouse gained 45 more votes to push his total to 369 votes. Venua gained an additional 21 votes to put her total at 124.

Helen Smeaton ran unopposed for School Board Seat D. She gained 61 more votes to put her new total at 412 votes. Smeaton led all candidates in total votes received. A write-in candidate marked as “other” received a total of 38 votes. Terry Fuller, another write-in candidate, received two votes in all.

Dillingham City Council will hold a special meeting October 14 to certify the election results. In all, 498 ballots were counted.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 907-842-5212 or email cityclerk@dillinghamak.us if you have any questions.

