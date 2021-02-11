Dillingham Waste Management is suing the City for improper waste enforcement

The company filed the complaint January 19. It levies a total of five counts against the City for unpaid fees and improper waste enforcement for residents, citing alleged disposal of human fecal matter in city dumpsters.

Dillingham Waste Management LLC is suing the City of Dillingham on several counts of improper waste enforcement for residents, as well as unpaid fees. The city contracts with the company to collect trash.

The company also claims that the city does not enforce its municpal code that requires residents to either contract with a refuse company like DWM or to take their trash directly to the landfill.

The company filed the complaint January 19. It levies a total of five counts against the City. It claims that residents are disposing human fecal matter in city dumpsters. Doing so is illegal, and the company says that the City has failed to properly enforce its sewage and septic regulations.

Dillingham Waste Management also wants the City to allow residents to use a human waste disposal cell, approved by the Department of Environmental Conservation at the landfill. According to the complaint, the City does not currently allow for that.

The complaint also says the City owes the company $47,297 in fees from the dumpster at City Hall and late payment penalties and applicable interest. They will also seek restitution from any potential damages that was allegedly caused by the City.

KDLG reached out to the City Wednesday for comment. In a response, Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford wrote, "the City does not comment on pending litigation."

