Dillingham resident arrested, charged in shooting at law enforcement

Alaska Bureau Investigators arrested Dillingham resident Daniel Wahl, 32, Wednesday after he was released from a hospital. Wahl had an outstanding warrant for shooting at law enforcement two weeks ago.

On February 18, Dillingham police received reports of a ditched car on the side of a road, according to Alaska State Troopers. Dillingham dispatch made contact with Wahl who was operating the vehicle. He told dispatch that he had a rifle and ammunition. He tried to flee when police and state troopers arrived on scene, but couldn’t get the car out of the ditch.

Police and troopers exchanged gunfire with Wahl. Three troopers fired their guns during the incident: Sergeant Aaron Mobley, Adam Jackson, and Benjamin Turner. Mobley has worked with the troopers for 17 years, Jackson and Turner for two.

Two Dillingham police officers responded to the incident. One, Daniel Gonzalez-Fawcett, fired his gun. He has worked with the Dillingham Police Department for three months, and has four years of experience in law enforcement in other parts of the state. Wahl was taken into custody later that day and transported to an Anchorage hospital to receive treatment.

Wahl is being charged with Attempted Murder in the second degree, two charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons, in the first and fourth degree five charges of assault in the third degree and Driving Under the Influence.

Wahl was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex. His bail is set at $100,000.

