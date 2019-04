Dillingham racks up points at NYO Invitational

Three schools sent athletes to Dillingham last weekend to compete in the two-day tournament. As a team, Dillingham came out with the most team points, followed by Manokotak, Bristol Bay and Koliganek.

Dillingham was the largest team competing in the 2019 Native Youth Olympics invitational last weeked. Its athletes racked up 300 points overall. Manokotak took second with 71 points, with Bristol Bay and Koliganek tying for third at 69 points each.

Team Points:

Dillingham - 300

Manokotak- 71

Bristol Bay - 69

Koliganek – 69

Outstanding Female and Male Athletes: Arriana Woods & Colten Hink

Kneel Jump

Girls:

1st Place – Abbey Whitcomb, 29” 3/8

2nd Place – Samantha Riley, 26” 3/8

3rd Place – Keesha Paul, 23” 3/16 w/ a next best @ 22 3/8”

4th Place – Kiley Clouse, 23” 3/16 w/ a next best @ 22” 3/16

5th Place – Elayne Woods 22” 7/8

Boys:

1st Place – Jamal Romie, 42” 1/8 w/ a next best @ 40” 1/2

2nd Place – Jesse Noden, 42” 1/8

3rd Place – Terry Ayojiah, 38”

4th Place – Tyson Olsen 36” 1/8

5th Place – Colten Hink, 34” 1/3

Wrist Carry

Girls:

1st Place – Kristin Tunguing, 70’

2nd Place – Keesha Paul, 29’

3rd Place – Bella Young, 15’

4th Place – Anne Moses, 10’

5th Place – Arriana Woods, 8’

Boys:

1st Place – Ethan Jenkins, 368’ 5”

2nd Place – Kaison Hermann, 341’

3rd Place – Wyatt Williams, 262’ 5”

4th Place – Noah Sage, 202’

5th Place – Nicky Johnson, 195’

Alaskan High Kick

Girls:

1st Place – Kaeli Pulice, 58” 0 misses

2nd Place – Virginia Roque, 58” 1 miss

3rd Place – Arriana Woods, 54” 3 misses

4th Place – Kiley Clouse, 48” 0 misses

5th Place – Keesha Paul, 48” 1 miss

Boys:

1st Place – Colten Hink, 78”

2nd Place – Troy Bright, 74”

3rd Place – David Wetter, 66”

4th Place – Joshua Nick, 66” 1 miss

5th Place – Tyson Olsen, 66” 2 misses

Eskimo Stick Pull

Girls:

1st Place – Kiley Clouse

2nd Place – Monica Ishnook

3rd Place – Madison DeSoto

4th Place – Keyaana Anderson

5th Place – Rehanna Moore

Boys:

1st Place – Colten Hink

2nd Place – Jayden Ishnook

3rd Place – David Wetter

4th Place – Nathan Hansen

5th Place – James Kasayalie

Scissor Broad Jump

Girls:

1st Place – Kaeli Pulice, 23’ 8” 5/8

2nd Place – Abbey Whitcomb, 23’ 0” 11/16

3rd Place – Arriana Woods, 22’ 10” ¾

4th Place – Kiley Clouse, 20’ 8” 3/4

5th Place – Keesha Paul, 20’ 4” 1/4

Boys:

1st Place – Isaiah Anaver, 32’ 2” 1/4

2nd Place – Jesse Noden, 31’ 9” 3/4

3rd Place – Dillon Chaney, 30’ 9” 1/4

4th Place – David Wetter, 30’ 1” 7/8

5th Place – Terry Ayojiak, 28’ 3” 5/8

One-Hand Reach

Girls:

1st Place – Abbey Whitcomb, 50”

2nd Place – Arriana Woods, 42”

Boys:

1st Place – Joshua Nick, 58”

2nd Place – Jesse Noden, 57”

3rd Place – Troy Bright, 50”

4th Place – Ty Kolbe, 46”

Two Foot High Kick

Girls:

1st Place – Keesha Paul, 49” 3misses

2nd Place – Kaeli Pulice, 48”

3rd Place – Arriana Woods, 47”

4th Place – Kiley Clouse, 45” 1 miss

Boys:

1st Place – Tyson Olsen, 78” 1 miss

2nd Place – Dillon Chaney, 74”

3rd Place – Colten Hink, 70”

4th Place – Jesse Noden, 70”, 3 misses

5th Place – Zach Kolbe, 66, 1 miss

Indian Stick Pull

Girls:

1st Place – Arriana Woods

2nd Place – Christine Washington

3rd Place – Madison DeSoto

4th Place – Abbey Whitcomb

5th Place – Rehanna Moore

Boys:

1st Place – Noah Sage

2nd Place – Colten Hink

3rd Place – Dillon Chaney

4th Place – Floyd Wilson

5th Place – Graelin Chaney

One Foot High Kick

Girls:

1st Place – Kiley Clouse, 71” 1 miss

2nd Place – Arriana Woods, 67” 4 misses

3rd Place – Virginia Roque, 67”, 8 misses

4th Place – Kaeli, Pulice, 65”, 1 miss

5th Place – Samantha Riley, 62”, 2 misses

Boys:

1st Place – Colten Hink, 99” 2 misses

2nd Place – Isaiah Anaver, 98” 2 misses

3rd Place – Dillon Chaney, 96”, 1 miss

4th Place – Troy Bright, 88” 3 misses

5th Place – Tyson Olsen, 88” 4 misses

Seal Hop

Girls:

1st Place – Arriana Woods, 91’ 3⁄4”

2nd Place – Abbey Whitcomb, 77’ 2 1⁄4”

3rd Place – Keesha Paul, 61’ 1”

4th Place – Selena Ayojiak, 52’ 4 1⁄4”

5th Place – Wanita Tugatuk, 48’ 10”

Boys:

1st Place – Jesse Noden, 83’ 11 1⁄2”

2nd Place – Wyatt Williams, 74’ 5 1⁄2”

3rd Place – Tyson Olsen, 66’ 1 1⁄2”

4th Place – Dillon Chaney, 41’ 11 1⁄2”

5th Place – Colten Hink, 41’ 11”