Dillingham Police Department shares report on February shooting with City Council

Dillingham Police Department Chief Dan Pasquirello provided an update at Thursday’s City Council meeting on the February shooting incident.

In a staff report, Pasquirello says that he and officer Daniel Gonzalez-Fawcett responded to a ditched vehicle belong to Daniel Wahl. They attempted to make contact with Wahl using a PA system and cell phone. Wahl allegedly refused to respond and began firing with a handgun out of the windows of his vehicle.

Police then contacted state troopers for assistance and made a second attempt to speak with Wahl, before he began firing at law enforcement from his back window.

The officers established a perimeter around the vehicle. Several hours later, Wahl was brought into custody with help from the Southcentral special emergency response team. Wahl was taken to Kanakanak hospital to be treated for injuries. He was later transported to an Anchorage hospital. The case is being handled by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Wahl was brought into custody earlier this week on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and several assault charges. He is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. His bail is set at $100,000.

