Dillingham Middle-High School's Theresa Laville selected as Middle-High School's next principal

Dillingham will have a familiar face as the new Middle-High School principal next year: Theresa Laville. Laville is currently the school’s Director of Climate and Culture. The school board will vote on whether to hire Laville March 15.

Laville is from Dominica in the Virgin Islands. She grew up in St. Thomas, and she moved to the U.S. to become a teacher. She first taught in Virginia, before moving back to the Virgin Islands to teach. She eventually made her way to Alaska, and has taught in the state for more than a decade she taught in St. Lawrence for two years and spent a decade in Unalakleet. Laville moved to Dillingham last year.

“I am glad to be a part of the Dillingham family. From the first day that I walked into this building, I felt acceptance," Laville said. "I felt I was appreciated and I want to continue with that. Being here for the short time and getting to know the students, the teachers, their passion and belief in their students. The students just want the best from us, and I want to be here to continue moving the school in that direction.”

Laville is eager to work more closely with the teachers. She will focus on retention, by reinforcing strengths and assisting them in areas of improvement. She also wants to increase the community’s involvement in the school.

“Also strengthening the relationship with the community and also having the community to play a big role here, especially in the traditional sense,” she said.

Superintendent Jason Johnson will recommend Laville for the position to the school board. It must vote to approve the district’s staff and administrative hires. Johnson says with Laville, the school will work to provide students with more resources.

“You’ll see a tremendous amount of effort on summer school programming, after school programming with literacy and social-emotional support at the highest level," Johnson said. "Anytime that you can keep someone in the district that has so much talent and compassion for our kids, it’s a blessing to keep someone in house for a leadership role.”

The school board will vote on whether to hire Laville March 15. The Middle-High School’s current principal, Vincent Kane, will become the assistant superintendent for the district next school year.

