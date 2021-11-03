Dillingham man sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for possession, intent to distribute drugs

Andrew Straley, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced in August. He was charged after law enforcement say they seized 115 grams of methamphetamine from him at the Anchorage Airport on his way to Dillingham in 2018.

Andrew Straley, 53, pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute 115 grams of methamphetamine into Dillingham in 2018 was sentenced to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised release in August.

Straley initially pleaded not guilty to that charge in 2018. However, court documents indicate that Straley changed his plea to guilty in May of 2021, and the court accepted the plea agreement in early August.

Lisa Houghton, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage, said in an email that “after Straley was charged but before he was sentenced, the law changed regarding when people can seek relief from mandatory minimum sentences in drug crimes.” She also pointed out that the court documents mention that Straley had “serious medical issues.”

Straley is being held at a minimum-security prison, the FCI Terminal Island in San Pedro, California.

Straley was arrested in November 2018 at the Anchorage International Airport on his way to Dillingham. At the time, police said they detained Straley after they received a tip from a confidential informant and observed unusual behavior at the airport.

Law enforcement seized 115 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. A grand jury indicted Straley in December of that year for possessing and attempting to distribute the drugs.



