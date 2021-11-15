Dillingham man missing since Sunday morning

Peter Golia, 32, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday at his home on Kanakanak Road, according to Dillingham police. If you have seen him or have information concerning his location call the police at 907-842-5354.

Police Chief Dan Pasquariello said Monday afternoon that Golia’s family and friends searched for him all day Sunday, and notified the Dillingham police around 9 p.m.

Pasquariello said the police department conducted interviews with some of the people who knew him and contacted GCI to try to find out where he went.

“We got pings of the last known locations of his cell phone," Pasquariello said. "And [Monday] morning, at first light the Dillingham Snowmobile Association / Search and Rescue volunteers went out and spent a few hours on the snowmobile trails behind the airport, but they were unable to locate Mr. Golia."

Pasquariello said the police contacted the Alaska State Troopers for assistance.

“They notified the pilots of the local air taxi service, gave them the coordinates of the last known location, and the local air taxi has also assisted in the search,” he said.

Golia is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to Dillingham police.

If you have seen Golia or have information concerning his location call the Dillingham police at 907-842-5354.

KDLG's Izzy Ross contributed reporting to this story.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.