Dillingham law enforcement involved in shooting; situation ongoing

Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers were involved in a shooting with an individual in Dillingham shortly after noon on Thursday. Law enforcement has secured a perimeter around the vehicle the person is in. Troopers said the situation was ongoing as of 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Update: Dillingham Police, Alaska State Troopers and Southcentral SERT team members brought the individual into custody at 5:30 p.m. according to an update from State Troopers. The individual is being treated for injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured. The scene is under investigation.

Original: Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers were involved in a shooting with an individual in Dillingham Thursday afternoon, according to a trooper dispatch report.

Law enforcement has secured a perimeter around the vehicle the person is in. Troopers said the situation was ongoing as of 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

There are no known injuries to law enforcement personnel; the condition of the person in the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Dillingham police received reports of a ditched car on the side of a road shortly before noon on Thursday. Dillingham dispatch made contact with the driver, who told dispatch that they had a rifle and ammunition.

Dillingham police arrived at the scene shortly after noon. The person tried to flee when police and Troopers arrived, but they couldn’t get the car out of the ditch.

Alaska State Troopers report that police and troopers exchanged gunfire with the person around 12:30 p.m. before they retreated to a safe position and set up a perimeter near the vehicle.

Kanakanak Hospital went into lockdown as a precaution, and an ambulance is standing by near the scene.

The Southcentral Special Emergency Reaction Team is responding to Dillingham from Anchorage to assist law enforcement. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are also responding to the scene and will be responsible for the case.

This is a developing story. We will update it as the situation develops.

