Dillingham hosts Southwest Regional Cross Country Regionals

Nine athletes from Dillingham City School District qualified for the cross country state championships at the Southwest Cross Country Regionals this week. Southwest Regional School District could not attend due to COVID-19 related travel mandates in their respective communities.

All four athletes in the girls’ high school race qualified for state. Junior Arriana Woods led the way with a time of 24:04. Freshman Gisa Reigh was about a minute behind in second place with a time of 25:36. Freshman Alex Buholm finished with a time of 27:58 and senior Erin Martin came in at 30:08.

Senior Demetry Hoseth led the high school boys’ team with a time of 18:34. This was Hoseth's fourt time as regional champ. Freshman Graelin Cheney finished in second with a time of 20:21. Only 30 seconds separated Chaney from freshman Ty Kolbe who finished with a time of 20:55. Senior Zach Kolbe finished in fourth with a time of 21:08. Junior Ethan Jenkins placed fifth with a time of 21:57.

Freshman athletes Hugh Reynolds and Evan Neketa III “qualified with the team.” Reynolds posted a time of 22:36 for sixth place. Neketa finished in seventh with a time of 24:07.

State Championships will be held on October 9 at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. For an expanded look at the results including Middle School athletes.

From Athletic Director Cassie MacDonald.

Boys HS Race:

1. DLG, Grade 12, Demetry Hoseth - 18:34 (state qualifier)

2. DLG, Grade 9, Graelin Chaney - 20:21 (state qualifier)

3. DLG, Grade 9, Ty Kolbe - 20:55 (state qualifier)

4. DLG, Grade 12, Zachary Kolbe - 21:08 (state qualifier)

5. DLG, Grade 11, Ethan Jenkins - 21:57 (state qualifier)

6. DLG, Grade 9, Hugh Reynolds - 22:36 (qualifies with the team)

7. DLG, Grade 9, Evan Neketa III - 24:07 (qualifies with the team)

Girls HS Race:

1. DLG, Grade 11, Arriana Woods - 24:04 (state qualifier)

2. DLG, Grade 9, Adalgisa Reigh - 25:36 (state qualifier)

3. DLG, Grade 9, Alex Buholm - 27:58 (state qualifier)

4. DLG, Grade 12, Erin Martin - 30:08 (state qualifier)

MS Boys Race:

1. DLG, Grade 7, Gus Fonkert - 21:39

2. DLG, Grade 7, August Reigh - 24:05

3. DLG, Grade 8, Dominic Tweet - 25:30

4. DLG, Grade 7, Jake Neketa - 27:21

5. DLG, Grade 7, Baker Hulett - 28:41

MS Girls Race:

1. DLG, Grade 6, Tricia Buholm - 26:04

2. DLG, Grade 6, Rhianna Glosser - 26:08

3. DLG, Grade 7, Nova Chaney - 26:15

4. DLG, Grade 8, Ann Tucker - 26:36

5. DLG, Grade 8, Kalin Clouse - 28:03

6. DLG, Grade 8, Annie Evans - 28:21

7. DLG, Grade 7, Kate Kolbe - 32:47

8. DLG, Grade 7, Kahlen Savo - 38:25

