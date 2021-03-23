Dillingham expects 60% of residents 16 and older to be vaccinated by May

After a spike in February, case numbers around the region have plateaued. In Dillingham, just one person has tested positive in the past 20 days. 

 

Dillingham City Hall. Feb. 25, 2021.
Credit Izzy Ross/KDLG

About 60% of Dillingham’s population 16 years of age and older could be fully vaccinated by the end of April. Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford updated the Dillingham City Council on Monday. 

 

Sixty-five people received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Dillingham’s clinic on March 13. Brelsford said 20 people received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently became available in the area. 

 

“It could be that we’re starting to reach the point where there’s not that many more people who want to get vaccinated,” he said.

 

Brelsford compared the March clinic to the clinics in January and February, to which hundreds of people turned out to receive shots. 

 

As vaccination numbers continue to rise around Bristol Bay, attention turns to the fishing season. 

 

On Monday, Brelsford talked with state health officials and said the state should provide Dillingham with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give to fishermen this summer.

 

