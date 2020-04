The Dillingham City Council held a special meeting via teleconference on March 26. City council members and residents discussed travel restrictions and community preparedness in light of the coronavirus.

Part One of the Dillingham City Council special meeting. Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Part Two of the Dillingham City Council special meeting. Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Note: This recording picks up at the point when the meeting became audible.