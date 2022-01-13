Dillingham City Council appoints Michael Bennett for interim seat

Former councilmember Bill Rodowalt resigned from seat B in December. Michael Bennett was one of five residents to submit a letter of interest. He will serve until the seat is up for grabs in October's local election.

Dillingham City Council members appointed resident Michael Bennet to fill a vacancy on seat B at last week's city council meeting. It was previously held by Bill Rodowalt, who resigned from his position in December.

Bennett grew up in Dillingham and currently runs M&K Trucking Company that transports shipping containers and boats from the city dock. He graduated from Dillingham High School in 2009 and attended the Universal Technical Institute in Arizona for diesel, hydraulics, and transport refrigeration.

As a member of the council, Bennett wants to help address housing and support for city workers.

“Just wanna see what ideas I can bring to the table to keep the town moving forward, see what kind of opportunities for people to come up with housing and filling these jobs," he said. "I wanna push for higher wages for the city workforce.”

Bennett submitted a letter of interest along with Liz Clark, Gregg Marxmiller, Andy Anderson and Jon Corbett. The council voted unanimously to appoint Bennett. He will serve as an interim member of the council until October when Seat B hits the ballot in the local election.

Bennett is unsure at this time if he will run for the position in October.

