Dillingham area man over the age of 80 died of COVID-19

It's the third reported death in the area from the state in less than a month. According to the state, these deaths occured between April and October. A total of eight people have died of COVID-19 in the Dillingham area since the pandemic began, according to the state dashboard.

A man over the age of 80 died of COVID-19 in the Dillingham Census Area recently, according to a Friday report from the Department of Health and Social Services. It's the third reported death in the area from the state in less than a month.

His death was reported with 20 others across the state. The state said these occurred between April and October. The state also said that the most fatalities were in October, with 165 reported deaths. In September, the state reported 146.

Public reporting of COVID deaths happens in one of two ways: Either health care facilities can report the death of a COVID patient to the state, or physicians determine the cause of death and list it on the death certificate. The state’s health department examines death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths, but it can sometimes take weeks or months for those deaths to be included in the state’s reports.

A total of eight people have died of COVID-19 in the Dillingham area since the pandemic began, according to the state dashboard.

Last week, the state reported that a Dillingham area woman in her 50s died of COVID-19 sometime between August and October. Another area man in his 50s was also reported as a COVID related death last month.

So far, 832 Alaskans have died from the disease.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200